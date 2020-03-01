VCU uses big 2nd half, defeats George Washington 75-51

by: The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike’L Simms scored 14 points and VCU smoked George Washington 75-51 on Saturday.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 13 points for VCU (18-11, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. KeShawn Curry scored 13 points and Hason Ward scored 10.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (12-17, 6-10). Jamison Battle and Arnaldo Toro each scored 10 and Toro had seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot just 1 of 8 and committed nine turnovers.

The Rams led 32-28 at intermission and started the second half with a 14-3 run and they were on their way.

VCU takes on Duquesne at home on Tuesday. George Washington takes on Fordham at home on Wednesday.

