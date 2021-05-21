VCU will host A-10 Baseball Championship at The Diamond starting next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Diamond will be home to the 2021 Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship as VCU is now set to host, according to the A-10.

The minor league baseball park also serves as home to the VCU baseball team during the team’s season.

VCU athletics is going to host the four-team double-elimination championship beginning on Thursday, May 27.

The winner of the championship will automatically receive the Atlantic 10 bid to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

The baseball championship will be open to spectators with social distancing regulations by the City of Richmond.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased by calling the VCU ticket office at 804-828-RAMS or you can buy them online.

Final seedings and the championship bracket are scheduled to be announced Saturday night after the regular season ends.