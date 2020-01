RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams used a 22-5 run to open the second half to break a 39-39 halftime tie, beating the Richmond Spiders, 87-68, at the Siegel Center.

Bones Hyland scored 15 for VCU and Marcus Santos-Silva and De’Riante Jenkins added 14 each.

Grant Golden had 24 points in the loss for Richmond.

VCU improves to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play, while Richmond drops to 15-6 and 5-3, respectively.

The two teams meet again on Feb. 15.