VCU wins home baseball opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The VCU Rams moved to 3-1 on the season, taking their home opener over the Norfolk State Spartans, 10-1.

The Rams scored their runs in two bunches, getting three in the second and two in the third, then repeating that in the sixth and seventh innings.

Steven Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs to led the Ram bats and Tyler Locklear also had two hits and two RBIs.

Jaden Griffin earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief.

Alsander Womack had two hits and doubled in the lone Norfolk State run.

VCU starts a three-game home series at the Diamond against Sacred Heart on Friday at 3 p.m.