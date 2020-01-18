VCU women beat rival Richmond, 53-50

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Taya Robinson hit a jumper with 20 seconds left to give the VCU Rams the lead for good in a 53-50 victory over the Richmond Spiders at the Siegel Center on Friday night.

Tera Reed had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Rams (9-8, 4-0 A-10), while Robinson scored 13 to go with seven rebounds and Danielle Hammond had nine points and 11 rebounds.

“I think our focus has been (that) this is about us,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said. “We want to play VCU basketball and that means we are going to play really tough defense and we are going to share the ball on offense and I think that is going to put us in a great spot.”

Richmond (7-11, 0-4 A-10) was led by 19 points from Jaide Hinds-Clarke.

“Tonight, we grinded it out,” O’Boyle said. “Tonight was a grind-out win and I think that’s great confidence as we head into UMass on the road and what are they going to throw at us.”

VCU’s road contest at UMass is on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Richmond is home against La Salle at 11 a.m. on Thursday.