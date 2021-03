RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams’ first NCAA Tournament since 2009 will begin with Indiana.

The Rams (16-10), winners of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Sunday, are the No. 13 seed in the Mercado Region and will face the fourth-seeded Hoosiers (18-5).

It’s only the second time that VCU has made the NCAA field.

Tip-off will be on Monday at 2 p.m.

The winner will play either No. 5 Gonzaga or No. 12 Belmont on Wednesday in the second round.

The tournament is based around the San Antonio area.