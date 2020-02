RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Lexus Levy made the tying and winning free throws with 9.8 seconds left and the George Washington Colonials beat the VCU Rams, 56-55, at the Siegel Center on Sunday.

Tera Reed had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds for VCU (13-10, 8-2 Atlantic 10), which rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters.

VCU had a chance to win the game, but Reed’s shot was off the mark at the buzzer.

Levy and Alexandra Maund scored nine each for GW (10-13, 4-6 A-10).