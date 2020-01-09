VCU women move to 2-0 in A-10 play

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Rams came out cold, falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter.

A 10-2 VCU run gave the rams their first lead in the second quarter…VCU led 21-12 at the half.

The Rams went up by 10 early in the third quarter and held off a Saint Joe’s comeback.

Beth O’Boyle’s team improves to 2-and-0 in league play with the 47-40 win.

O’Boyle says, “You know what a terrific team win, it’s just exciting to see how our team has been building from Rhode Island to tonight. You know I just thought we had great energy on the defensive side and these two were rebounding the ball so well and when we play defense and get all of those deflections it really gets our offense going. “

VCU now plays Saint Louis on Sunday at 4 pm.