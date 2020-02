RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After falling behind 17-12 after one quarter, the VCU Rams held the Richmond Spiders to 16 points in the middle two quarters, sweeping the season series, 57-42, at the Robins Center.

Taya Robinson led VCU (13-9, 8-1 Atlantic 10) with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Sydnei Archie and Danielle Hammond scored 12 each.

Claire Holt had 16 points for Richmond (10-13, 3-6 A-10).

VCU led 36-24 at the half and 47-33 after three quarters.