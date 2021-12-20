VCU Women’s basketball game at Delaware State canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Monday that its Women’s Basketball team’s game in Deleware has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. The announcement said no decisions have been made about other future games.

VCU women’s next scheduled game is at home on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and will be against Deleware Sate.

This cancellation is VCU Basketball’s fourth in the last week due to COVID-19. The VCU women’s team was forced to cancel its Sunday match against Tennessee State. The men’s team had to cancel its game against Penn State, also scheduled for Sunday, as well its game against New Hampshire, which was set to be played Tuesday.