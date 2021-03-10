VCU’s Bones Hyland voted Atlantic 10 player of year; Richmond places 4 on list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make no Bones about it, the best men’s basketball player in the Atlantic 10 is at VCU.

Bones Hyland was voted as the conference’s Player of the Year by its coaches on Wednesday after leading the league in scoring at 19.4 points per game.

Hyland is the first Ram to be so honored by the A-10 and the first VCU sophomore since Calvin Duncan in the Sun Belt Conference in 1983 to be picked.

Teammates Vince WIlliams (third team), Hason Ward (all-defensive team) and Ace Baldwin (all-rookie team) were also honored by the A-10.

VCU is preparing for the A-10 title game at Dayton against St. Bonaventure on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Richmond had four honorees.

Tyler Burton was named the Most Improved Player after boosting his numbers from 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year to 12.1 and 7.7, respectively, this year.

Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard are on the second team.

Grant Golden was picked for the third team, becoming the first Spider to earn four all-conference selections in a career.