RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former VCU men’s basketball player Michael Gilmore will continue his basketball career in Germany.

Gilmore has signed a contract with Phoenix Hagen, which is in the German ProA division.

Gilmore played on three NCAA Tournament teams for the Rams and averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

He is the 32nd VCU player since 2004 to sign a pro contract.