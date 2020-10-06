VCU’s Michael Dailey preparing for rare 6th year on college mound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — How long has Michael Dailey been on Shawn Stiffler’s baseball roster at VCU?

“The joke on the team is Michael Dailey was my favorite player at VCU baseball when I was in middle school,” Stiffler laughed.

Due to an injury and the pandemic, @Michael_Dailey6 is getting ready for his sixth year with @VCUBaseball. He’ll be a staple of @ShawnStiffler29’s pitching staff as the Rams go through fall workouts and prepare for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/aRdY5uNkh5 — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) October 2, 2020

Jokes aside, it’s been a wild ride for Dailey, who is preparing for his sixth season on the mound for the Rams.

As a junior, Dailey had to fight through two torn UCLs.

“I came back the first time, then, at the end of the season, tore it again. It was just a rollercoaster of emotion,” Dailey said.

Dailey returned for his redshirt senior season in the spring of 2020 and was throwing very well, but then the pandemic hit, ending the Rams’ season early.

The NCAA gave seniors the option of an extra year of eligibility. Dailey took it.

“I’m definitely ready to go. I had my senior year taken away due to an injury then I had last year cut short, so I’m ready to rip it and get after it with the boys,” Dailey said. “It’s a really deep bond. We’ve gelled together for four or five years, so it’s really nice to have the starting lineup back. We all know what we can do and so it’s just really nice having each other back for one more ride.”

Stiffler admires his pitcher’s perseverance.

“I can’t think of anyone who could get through this better than Michael,” Stiffler said.