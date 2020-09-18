VCU’s Mike Rhoades reacts to NCAA start dates for college basketball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The NCAA has released start dates for college basketball practices and games.

That’s great news for VCU coach Mike Rhoades and programs across the country.

“Everybody from the players all the way down to our coaches and all of our fans are just excited now that we have some dates,” Rhoades said. “We start practice October 15 and we are able to play our first game November 25. We lose three games of our overall schedule. You can play a maximum of 28 games. We are working on scheduling now and making the best schedule that we can.”

The Rams were 18-13 entering the Atlantic 10 Tournament when play was paused, then canceled, by the COVID-19 pandemic this March.

Rhoades is pleased with the 2020-21 edition of his team.

“I have had a blast with these guys coaching them so far. I can’t wait until October 15 to get in there and really go to work, but I really like the approach. We are going to be young and play a tough schedule early, so we are going to learn on the fly, especially under these circumstances, but our guys will be ready. We will be ready to go,” Rhoades said.