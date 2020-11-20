VCU’s Siegel Center to host Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament is coming back to Richmond.

VCU’s Siegel Center will host the annual event from March 3-7, returning the tournament to the city where it was played every year from 2014 to 2018.

The conference announced its full 2020-21 schedule on Thursday.

Richmond and VCU will play each other on December 20 in the conference opener for both schools at the Robins Center.

The rematch is January 24 at the Siegel Center.

VCU, picked to win the A-10 this year, opens on Wednesday against Saint Mary’s, tipping off a three-game tournament in Tempe, Arizona before returning to Richmond for a December 3 home opener against Buffalo.

Richmond, predicted eighth in the preseason poll, also starts on Wednesday with a trip to Virginia Tech. The Spiders’ home opener is November 29 versus Georgetown.