Versatility the path to NFL for Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you watched a Virginia Tech game last year, it was hard to tell where Dalton Keene would line up.

Tight end? In the slot? As a running back?

That versatility has made him an interesting option for NFL teams in this weekend’s draft, which will air on WRIC beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“That’s normally one of the first things that coaches bring up,” Keene said. “I think that’s really helped me out because a lot of coaches at the next level see that.”

Keene entered the draft a year early, coming off of a junior season where he caught 21 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns and also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards.

Keene is training at home in Colorado due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a little bit weird for me,” Keene said. “I’ve just been trying to stay busy as much as I can, spend some time with my family before things start to speed up.”

And that includes working with his brother, a former college baseball and football player who is serving as his practice quarterback.

“He’s pretty good, honestly,” Keene said. “He’s still got a cannon.”