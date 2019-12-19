Veterans key UVA to win over Stony Brook

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Cavaliers took to the floor for the first time in 10 days on Wednesday, beating the Stony Brook Seawolves, 56-44, at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite stepped up to help UVA break open a close game.

Clark scored a team-high 14 points and Diakite added 13.

“I thought when we needed some big plays, Mamadi and Kihei came up with them,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said. “Two of our most experienced players have to continue to do that and lead to the best of their abilities.”

And Diakite is willing to do that.

“It’s always a night where veterans have to step up. It’s a matter of the younger guys following their lead,” Diakite said. “That’s the only question that really matters, but I thought they responded, most of them responded today, and that’s the reason we are here tonight right now.”

Virginia’s next game, against South Carolina on Sunday, will air on ABC 8 beginning at 3 p.m.