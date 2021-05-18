VHSL guidelines: Outdoor vaccinated spectators still encouraged to wear masks; unvaccinated and indoor fans required to do so

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VHSL has amended its guidelines for spectators at outdoor sporting events.

Fans who are vaccinated will be encouraged, but not required, to wear their masks and socially distance from non-family members.

Spectators who are not vaccinated must still wear masks and mask-wearing will remain mandatory for all fans at indoor sporting events on school property.

The VHSL’s existing mask guidelines are still in effect for coaches, athletes and support staff on the sidelines, the league said.