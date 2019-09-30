VHSL Playoff Rankings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local teams are at the top of the first VHSL high school football playoff rankings, released Monday.



Manchester (4-0) is in first in Region 5B with 29 points, just ahead of Highland Springs, which is 5-0 on paper but 4-0 with 28.5 points for the purposes of the rankings, as their win against private school Avalon (Md.) cannot be factored into calculations.

Deep Run, also 5-0, is right behind with 28 points.

Varina (4-1, 24.4), Douglas Freeman (4-1, 24.2), Matoaca (3-1, 24.0) and Henrico (3-2, 23.0) occupy the final four playoff spots at the moment.

Louisa County (4-0) is on top of Region 4B with 27 points; Powhatan (3-1) is third with 22.75 points, just ahead of Monacan (3-1, fourth, 22.5), Patrick Henry (3-2, fifth, 22.0) and Huguenot (2-2, eighth, 21.0).

Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 19.4) is first in Region 2A, with King William (4-1, 19.0), Nottoway (4-1, 19.0), Amelia County (3-1, 18.5) and John Marshall (3-2, 17.4) rounding out the top five.

Thomas Dale, Hopewell, Goochland, and King & Queen Central are all second in their respective classes.

Thomas Dale, at 3-1 with 27 points, is one point behind Ocean Lakes in Region 6A.

Hopewell, off to a 4-0 start to earn 24.5 points, is behind York (26.0) in Region 3A, with Petersburg (2-2, 18.0) in seventh.

Goochland (3-1, 19.25) is a quarter of a point behind James Monroe in Region 3B.

King & Queen Central (5-0, 19.6) trails Washington & Lee’s 20 points in Region 1A, with Essex (4-1, 16.4) ranked fifth.

The top eight teams in each class make the playoffs.