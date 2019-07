RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can start making your Friday night football plans for the fall. The VHSL has released the first edition of its master schedule for the 2019 high school football season.

Class 6 state champions Manchester open at Varina on Thursday, August 29.

Meanwhile, Highland Springs starts their class 5 title defense on September 6 at Oscar Smith.

CLICK HERE to view the entire 2019 master schedule.