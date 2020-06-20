VHSL releases recommended guidelines for reopening sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released Phase Two recommended guidelines for sports to return.

“These VHSL guidelines are recommended for use as school divisions develop their own specific

requirements for the Phase II COVID Mitigation Health Plans for Public Schools,” said Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, VHSL Executive Director.

Among the many recommendations are for hand sanitizer to be available as people move from place to place, thoroughly wiping down weight training equipment, indoor activities can take place if 10 feet of spacing can occur and daily health screening questions for staff and students.

The VHSL worked on the guidelines with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.

Dr. Hahn adds that the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee “put together an invaluable tool to assist our school divisions in developing those plans.”

VHSL Phase Three guidelines are still to be determined.