VHSL to allow out-of-season practices beginning June 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced that out-of-season practices can begin, effective on Monday, June 15.

“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a press release. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.

Schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education to show they are following Virginia Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.

Those plans must be in place before practices can begin.

The VHSL has also removed the summer dead period of June 29-July 4 for this year only.

A more comprehensive guide for what is, and isn’t, allowed during workouts will be released by the VHSL in the coming days, the release said.