Virginia High School League votes to move fall sports to the spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Choosing between three reopening models the Virginia High School League (VHSL) voted on Monday to adopt Model 3 that moves fall sports, including football, to the spring and adjust the high school sports calendar.

In the Model, winter sports would be the first season to take place beginning December 14.

Fall would follow in February with spring to begin in April.

The VHSL previously classified sports as low, medium and high risk. Sports deemed high risk include football, basketball, lacrosse, wrestling and volleyball.

MODEL 3 PLAN