Video shows Virginia native and NBA player Mike Scott fighting with fans during NFL tailgate

Cell phone video shows Virginia Native and Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating Sunday.

The video shows Scott, who is from Chesapeake and played basketball at the University of Virginia, wearing a Sean Taylor Redskins jersey, fighting with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field.

In the video, a group of Eagles fans are tailgating near a white coffin — a prop fans are known to bring to tailgates.

It appears two people try to lead Scott away from the situation.

The video then shows a man run up to hit Scott. Scott swings back, knocking the man to the ground, as more fans run toward him.

Scott did not appear to get hurt in the video and he later posted a selfie at the game.

No police report has been filed.

Scott has become a popular player in Philadelphia for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the 76er’s said, “We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”