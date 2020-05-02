Virginia AD, coaches, staff take voluntary pay cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Starting last month and going through the end of the 2020 calendar year, members of the University of Virginia athletic department have taken voluntary pay cuts to mitigate losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already canceled the spring sports season in Charlottesville.

“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” UVA athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Williams and all 20 head coaches at UVA, as well as 51 assistant coaches and staff members, agreed to the cuts, which were for an undisclosed amount.

Men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett was estimated to make $5.2 million this season by USA Today following a national championship, while football coach Bronco Mendenhall was due $3.7 million.