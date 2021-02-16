Virginia baseball has high expectations for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, the wait will finally end for the Virginia Cavaliers baseball program.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season at home against Connecticut, the first pitch of what will be a highly anticipated season for multiple reasons.

UVA went 14-4 before pausing for COVID-19 and were picked to finish second in the ACC Coastal Division before this season.

Every starting position player and 14 pitchers return for the Hoos.

“We are looking forward to it,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “It’s already been noted that we have an experienced club, a pretty skilled ball club, so we are excited to continue to work and get better and get in preparation for opening day.”

In all, Virginia will play 50 games, 36 in ACC play. Non-conference games include dates with Richmond (home, March 10) and VCU (away, April 20; home, May 4).