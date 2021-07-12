Virginia baseball’s Andrew Abbott leads list of locals picked on 2nd day of Major League Baseball draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After leading Virginia to the College World Series, pitcher Andrew Abbott and third baseman Zach Gelof were the first of many locals to be selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.

Abbott went to the Cincinnati Reds with the 53rd overall pick in the second round, then Gelof was snapped up seven spots later by the Oakland Athletics.

Collegiate alum and NC State closer went to the Colorado Rockies in the fifth round at No. 140, then Virginia pitcher Griff McGary was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies at 145.

VCU right-hander Bradford Webb was the Texas Rangers’ seventh-round selection at 194, then the New York Mets went for Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil in the eighth round at No. 232.

Old Dominion pitcher Hunter Gregory (No. 242, Toronto Blue Jays) and Liberty’s Fraser Ellard (No. 245, Chicago White Sox) also went in the eighth round.

Virginia Tech’s Shane Connolly was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the 10th round with the 289th selection.

The draft continues on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.