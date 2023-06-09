CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team competing in their 8th baseball super regional in the past 15 years hosting their ACC rivals in the Duke Blue Devils in a best of three series beginning Friday at 12 p.m. at Davenport Field.

These teams met back in April in Charlottesville with the Blue Devils taking two of three from the Cavaliers. This UVA team enters the supers with momentum with their dominate performance in the regionals. They like their chances to win the series and go 1186 miles to Omaha for the 6th time.

“Excited to be playing baseball again together this weekend to make it to the super regional round and to be in the final 16. We are very very grateful. Our team has worked very hard for this opportunity we are looking forward to what it is in front of them,” said Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’Connor.

Game 1 is Friday at 12 p.m., Game 2 is Saturday at 12 p.m. and Game 3 if needed will be Sunday at a time to be determined. All games will be at Davenport Field.