Virginia completes turnaround week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – This week’s ‘Chase for the Championship’ update on Virginia takes a look at a week to remember for the Cavaliers.

On Sunday, Braxton Key’s layup early in overtime gave the Cavaliers the lead for good and Mamadi Diakite scored a key basket with 105 left to give to seal the 65-63 final at Wake Forest.

On Tuesday, Virginia knocked off No. 5 Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena, 61-56.

UVA closed the game on a 8-0 run and were led by Diakite’s 19 points and nine rebounds.

“It comes down to making plays,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after the game. “You have to make your free throws. You have to make a play – Kihei (Clark) made some wonderful plays.

“Offensively, you have to bang a shot. You have to make a block. You have to do some things. Offense matters to an extent, but it comes down to making plays. Tonight, we did that.”

Virginia will host Clemson on Wednesday.