Virginia edges No. 15 UNC, 44-41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia used 28 consecutive points to take command and then held on to beat No. 15 North Carolina 44-41.
Armstrong hit Shane Simpson for 71 yards, Ra’Shaun Henry for 18 and Tony Poljan for 17, the latter giving the Cavaliers a 41-20 lead on their way to their fourth consecutive victory in the series.
The Tar Heels did not go quietly behind a fantastic performance from quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Dyami Brown.
Howell threw for 443 yards and Brown caught 11 passes for 240 yards and three TDs.
