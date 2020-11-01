Virginia edges No. 15 UNC, 44-41

by: Associated Press

North Carolina defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) runs for a touchdown in front of Virginia defenders during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia used 28 consecutive points to take command and then held on to beat No. 15 North Carolina 44-41.

Armstrong hit Shane Simpson for 71 yards, Ra’Shaun Henry for 18 and Tony Poljan for 17, the latter giving the Cavaliers a 41-20 lead on their way to their fourth consecutive victory in the series.

The Tar Heels did not go quietly behind a fantastic performance from quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Dyami Brown.

Howell threw for 443 yards and Brown caught 11 passes for 240 yards and three TDs.

