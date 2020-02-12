Virginia gets late stops, beats Notre Dame in OT, 50-49

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Braxton Key’s free throw with 2:04 left in overtime was followed by three stops on defense as the Virginia Cavaliers held off the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 50-49, in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena.

Key’s winning free throw bounced off of the rim and in and came after he had air-balled the previous attempt.

Mamadi Diakite scored 20 points, including the tying basket with 27 seconds left in regulation for Virginia.

Kihei Clark scored nine points and Jay Huff added eight for the Cavaliers, who improve to 8-5 in ACC play with the win.

Virginia visits North Carolina on Saturday.