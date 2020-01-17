Virginia looking for answers after 3rd straight loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a play in the first half during a game against the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After losing at No. 9 Florida State on Wednesday, 54-50, the Virginia Cavaliers have lost three straight games and are in search of answers.

And coach Tony Bennett doesn’t want them to get down on themselves during that journey.

“I’ve used the quote that I’ve used often with them this year: It takes courage to not get discouraged,” Bennett said after the loss. “Yeah, you can self-reflect and be disappointed and you can look at yourself and I can look at ourselves, what we do, and say, ‘Okay, here’s areas that maybe there’s some concerns.’ We keep working on them, but don’t you dare get discouraged.”

It’s a message that especially applies to sophomore point guard Kihei Clark.

Versus Florida State alone, Clark lost the ball nine times.

“I told him before, is, your plate is full and it’s overflowing. In terms of what’s required of you for us to probably be successful in a lot of games: You’ve got to guard, you’ve got to handle the ball, make decisions, score. And I said, it’s tough. And I said, at times, you’re going to struggle and it’ll look rough. At times, it’s going to look really good, I said, but I promise you, it’s going to be one of the absolute best things for your future as a player.”

Virginia plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday at 8 p.m.