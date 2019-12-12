Virginia looks forward after UNC win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Cavaliers picked up a top-10 home win over North Carolina on Sunday, 56-47, to improve to 2-0 in ACC play.

Virginia held North Carolina to 14 points in the first half, tied for the fewest by a Roy Williams-coached UNC team, and allowed just one made 3-pointer in the game.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett credited his perimeter defense for the win, especially Kihei Clark.

“For the most part, you’ve just got to show up and be a pest. And I thought Kihei said, can you get into him, can you get under him and just make him work and, you know, use our help positioning. The second half, we did a little better job in our transition D,” Bennett said. “Whenever you play Carolina, it’s always about, can you get back and be in gaps and can you someone hold them off the offensive glass?”

The Cavaliers are idle for final exams and will play Stony Brook on Wednesday, December 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. It’s another chance for a young team to gain seasoning.

“We’ve got to continue to be sound with our decision-making, and I think our inexperience shows up often,” Bennett said. “We’re not quite used to being in that spot. And we’re relying so heavily on our most experienced player who’s a second-year in Kihei Clark. And then (we’re) without Braxton (Key), that’s a guy who has experience. Besides that, it’s Mamadi (Diakite), and no one else really played significant.”