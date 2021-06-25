Virginia native Quin Houff preparing for double race weekend at Pocono

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 20: Quin Houff, driver of the #00 Mane ‘n Tail/Spirit Untamed Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It all started at Little League baseball practice for Weyers Cave native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Quin Houff when he spotted a Go-Kart track behind the outfield fence.

“It’s something that I saw out back of the bullpens when I’m practicing,” Houff said. “So I’m kind of racing my friends and father over there and got the bug to try to do that competitively.”

Houff is in the midst of his second full season on the Cup Series and especially gets excited to race at three local tracks he visited as a fan: Bristol, Martinsville and Richmond.

“I really struggled with Richmond for a while and it was really frustrating because you really want to run well at one of your home tracks,” Houff said. “Lately I seem to have figured it out a little bit and enjoy there going there a little more, so looking forward to getting back there soon.”

Before returning to Richmond in September, Houff will have to deal with a double race weekend at Pocono on Saturday and Sunday.

“Having two races is something that I actually enjoyed,” Houff said. “I’m glad that NASCAR brought it back to our weekend at Pocono. It did it for the first time last year and I really enjoyed that as well.”

The novelty of doing what he loves still hasn’t worn off.

“Just to be one of those guys that’s on the other side of the fence now, that lines up and races means a whole lot to me,” Houff said.