CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is a big test for No. 18 Virginia as they travel to play No. 10 Notre Dame.

UVA (4-0) will face Notre Dame (2-1) for only the third time in program history and the Cavaliers have yet to defeat the Fighting Irish

The two teams previously played in 1989 and 2015.

Off to their best start since 2004, a Virginia win would be the first for an ACC team over a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend, IN.

Bryce Perkins: "We're really battle tested, resilient…We get better as the game goes and that definitely speaks to our training." #UVA pic.twitter.com/XHOyuR2au8 — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) September 23, 2019

Kickoff is Saturday at 3:30 pm.