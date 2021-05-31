Virginia repeats as NCAA men’s lacrosse champions, beats Maryland, 17-16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Cavaliers repeated as the NCAA men’s lacrosse champions on Monday, defeating the Maryland Terrapins, 17-16, at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn.

It’s Virginia’s seventh title but the first time the Cavaliers have won back-to-back crowns, adding this year’s to the 2019 trophy after last year’s season was canceled by COVID-19.

Virginia (14-4) led 16-11 with 11:04 left after Matt Moore’s goal, but Maryland scored the next four goals to make it interesting late.

Moore scored again, his fourth of the game and 33rd of the season, with 3:35 to go to restore the two-goal lead.

Maryland’s Anthony DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to close the gap to a goal again, but UVA was able to survive the final rush.

Moore and Connor Shellenberger both finished with four goals and two assists to lead the Cavaliers, while Jeff Conner added three goals and an assist and Payton Cormier scored twice.

Logan Wisnauskas had five goals to lead Maryland, which entered the game with a perfect 15-0 record.