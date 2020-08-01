Virginia reports no new positive COVID-19 results in 3rd round of testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The third round of COVID-19 athlete testing at the University of Virginia produced no new positive results, the school announced on Friday evening.

The school has reported four total positive cases, three from the football team, out of 235 tests since athletes returned on July 5.

None needed to go to the hospital, but all self-isolated for at least 10 days, or three days symptom-free without a fever, whichever was longer.

Athletes who tested positive also had to be medically cleared to return to their sport.

Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball are all on Grounds for preseason training and conditioning.

Tests were done by members of the UVA athletics sports medicine staff and checked by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that sports can begin competing the week of Sept. 7-12. Football teams will play an 11-game schedule, 10 in-conference and one out-of-conference.