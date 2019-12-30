Virginia seeks Orange Bowl upset against Florida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Bronco Mendenhall and Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers warm up on the field before the start of a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(AP) – The Virginia Cavaliers make their Orange Bowl debut Monday night, and a win would be the biggest bowl victory in school history. They would crack the AP Top 25 and finish the season ranked for the first time since 2004.

But the Cavaliers are 14 1/2-point underdogs against No. 6-ranked Florida. A win would give the Gators a second consecutive Top 10 finish under second-year coach Dan Mullen, who has quickly returned Florida to supremacy in the football-crazed Sunshine State.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Dan Mullen leads the Florida Gators onto the field during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Neither team has an All-American, but the game will feature two of the nation’s best pass rushes.