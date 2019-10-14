1  of  3
Virginia star cornerback Bryce Hall out for season

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Bryce Hall #34 of the Virginia Cavaliers is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Virginia All-American cornerback Bryce Hall will miss the rest of the season following left ankle surgery.

Hall was injured while covering a punt in the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ 17-9 loss at Miami on Friday night. The senior had surgery Sunday, and coach Bronco Mendenhall says the recovery timeline is uncertain.

Hall last year led the nation is pass breakups with 22 and tied for the lead with 24 passes defended. Mendenhall calls Hall an “amazing” person who has had a “huge impact” on the program.

The coach says junior De’Vante Cross will start in Hall’s absence. Cross came to Virginia as a quarterback and has also played wide receiver and safety for the Cavaliers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 14: Bryce Hall of the Virginia Cavaliers breaks up a pass intended for Tamorrion Terry of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

