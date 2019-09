ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — After UNC Pembroke returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Virginia State took control and cruised to a 35-16 win.

The Trojans rushed for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns.

QB Cordelral Cook completed 7 passes for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.

HIGHLIGHTS: Virginia State defeats UNC Pembroke 35-16 for win No. 1 on the season.@8NEWS @VSUsports pic.twitter.com/gC5PhX05k5 — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) September 15, 2019

VSU earned their first victory of the season after losing last week at Norfolk State.

Up next: VSU at St. Augustine’s, 9/21 at 1 p.m.