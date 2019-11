(WRIC) — Nicholas Woolfolk kicked a go-ahead field goal in the first overtime as Virginia State defeated rival Virginia Union, 27-24.

VSU led at halftime and would hold a 17-3 lead in the 3rd quarter until VUU scored 21 unanswered points to lead 24-17.

Virginia State would tie the game at 24 late in the 4th quarter to force overtime.

VSU got the ball first and Woolfolk put the Trojans in front with a field goal.

A VUU fake field goal attempt would not be converted to end the game.