Virginia State looks to keep rolling Saturday in conference opener

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State (2-1) enters the weekend on a 2 game winning streak with conference play set to begin.

After a 34-7 victory over St. Augustine’s, which did not count toward the CIAA standings, VSU returns home to face Johnson C. Smith (1-2).

“They have a solid team,” said Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. It will be exciting and happy to be back playing here at Rogers Stadium.”

VSU is averaging 30 points per game and Barlow hopes that the defense will continue to step up after last week’s win.

“We want to get more turnovers,” added Barlow. “This last game we were able to get a few interceptions which was really good for our secondary guys. We’re hoping that we can continue that.”

“We got a lot of energy,” said defensive lineman Javon Frazier on the feeling of the team. “We had a practice earlier this morning and guys were out there flying around, smiling like it’s the first day of camp. So we’re coming in with a good mindset, excited to play.”

