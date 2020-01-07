Virginia State men beat Livingstone, women lose close one

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia State Trojans and the Livingstone College Blue Bears split a doubleheader on Monday, with Virginia State taking the men’s game, 82-67, and Livingstone capturing the women’s contest, 69-67.

The VSU men (10-5) led Livingstone (8-6) did their damage in the first half, leading 50-24 at the break.

In the women’s game, Autumn Hopson led a balanced effort for VSU (8-8) with 14 points.

Natalia Leaks added 12 points and Raelyn Muldrow put in 11.

Daisa Harris scored 30 points for Livingstone (5-7).