Virginia State to sit out 2020-21 college basketball season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing “the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation”, Virginia State University announced Tuesday that it will not complete in men’s and women’s basketball during the 2020-21 season.

“It’s extremely tough because were anticipating the season,” men’s basketball Coach Lonnie Blow, Jr. “We understand the severity of the pandemic, so the safety of our guys comes first.”

The teams were scheduled to begin testing on Tuesday, with practice to follow if tests had been negative.

The Virginia State men finished last season with a 19-9 mark and were selected for the NCAA Division II tournament before it was canceled due to the pandemic. The women posted a 10-20 record.