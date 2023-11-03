RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tense rivalry football matchup is on the cards this weekend as the Virginia State Trojans (8-1) travel to compete with the Virginia Union Panthers (8-1) for the L. Douglas Wilder Classic.

The game takes place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Hovey Field on 1500 N. Lombardy Street in Richmond. Both teams boast the same impressive 8-1 regular-season record, with both teams being undefeated away this season.

General admission ticket pricing is set at $25. Senior discounts do apply.

The stakes are high for this battle of giants, as the victor will determine the winner of the Northern Division of the CIAA.