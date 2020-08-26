Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente going with flow, still undecided at QB

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, like most coaches, like things organized.

But he’s had to control that instinct and just take it day by day during this unique preseason camp.

“Moments can change, schedules can change. You’re going to have to go with the flow a little bit, control what you can control, worry about the things that you are in control of, handle the unknown one step at a time,” Fuente said. “I am a big planner but we are trying to make it through one day at a time.”

One thing that Fuente does have control over is who starts at quarterback, and he has three experienced options in last year’s late-season starter Hendon Hooker, last year’s backup Quincy Patterson II and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister.

“Three older guys in Braxton, Quincy and Hendon, they have all made improvements. We’re splitting those things, we will start to narrow that stuff down,” Fuente said. “They all bring something to the table. You can see very clearly how you could build whatever you are trying to do offensively around that person.”

Virginia Tech is scheduled to open on September 12 against NC State at Lane Stadium.