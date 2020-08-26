Virginia Tech football opener rescheduled for September 26, game against Virginia to kick off season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests at NC State, Virginia Tech’s season opener against the Wolfpack has been postponed from September 12 to September 26.

NC State halted all athletic practices earlier this week due to the positive tests. Athletes with the virus are currently in quarantine.

That makes the Hokies’ home game against rival Virginia on September 19 the new season opener for both schools.

The Cavaliers’ previous opener against VMI was canceled when the Keydets moved their season to the spring. UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said last week it was unlikely that his team would find a replacement.

Virginia won last year’s game against Virginia Tech, 39-30, its first victory in the series since 2003.

This year’s game at Lane Stadium will be the 102nd all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and Hokies.