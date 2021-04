Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was twice the fun for Virginia Tech football fans late in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Caleb Farley was selected 22nd overall by the Tennessee Titans, then offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw went off the board at No. 23, selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, while Darrisaw spent a year near Richmond at Fork Union before joining the Hokies.