1  of  4
Breaking News
Police: Toddler shot, killed in Colonial Heights Suspects wanted for attempted robbery, motor vehicle theft in Chesterfield County Separate East End shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond Waking up to storms? Track rain with StormTracker 8 VIPIR Radar

Virginia Tech football’s Bud Foster announces retirement after 2019 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech’s 2019 football season will be Bud Foster’s last. Foster, the Hokies’ defensive coordinator since 1995, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the season.

“I am not sick, I am not burned out,” Foster said. “Nobody is forcing me out, it’s just going to be time when it’s all said and done.”

Foster is the longest-tenured active assistant coach in college football, having joined the VT staff as a linebackers coach in 1987. His ‘Lunch Pail Defense’ helped VT soar to record heights, including a national championship game.

Foster had 45 of his players drafted into the NFL.

“I love our players, I love this team, I love their focus and our focus is on being on this team and their season, We have got an opportunity we have some great kids, we have an opportunity to do some great things,” Foster said. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events