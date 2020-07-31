Skip to content
8News
Richmond
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
Top Stories
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, family all caught COVID-19 and have recovered
Virginia AG Mark Herring plans to run for reelection, scraps bid for governor
Richmond Public Public Schools giving away 300 desks on Thursday
Video
JMU surpasses 600 COVID-19 cases; moves classes online for September
Video
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Community
2020 Back to School Guide
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
What goes in your recycling bin? About 20% more stuff since COVID-19 started
Video
Top Stories
Richmond Folk Festival announces more artists, activities for its virtual celebration
Goochland Drive-In to show ’42’ to honor Chadwick Boseman, proceeds go towards cancer research
Video
Local non-profit donates 25 therapeutic bicycles to children with disabilities
Video
Ways to join Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
Sports
Indianapolis 500
Washington Huddle
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Top Stories
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
Top Stories
Former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta signs with Atlanta Falcons
Video
Top Stories
Emporia’s Elliott Sadler, Hermie Sadler finding new purposes after racing careers
Video
Bucks resume NBA playoffs after sparking historic stoppage
STAC to SEQL: New name, new goal for app
Video
Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win dance lessons
Win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia Tech, Blacksburg to prohibit fall tailgating; Hokie fans asked to ‘homegate’ instead
Video
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
UPDATE: One victim dead after a Southside double shooting
Video
Richmond Public Public Schools giving away 300 desks on Thursday
Video
GRTC bus driver fighting for his life amid battle with COVID-19
Video
The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus
Jamaica House finds a new home in Richmond’s Art District
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Ways to join Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
Back to School HQ
Enter to win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Contest: Enter to win free dance lessons
More Don't Miss
Local Events